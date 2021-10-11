Food and Craft Items at Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Autumn Artisan Market this Saturday

Local handmade crafts and a variety of foods are among the highlights when the Atkinson Women’s Civic Club is holds its Autumn Artisan Market this Saturday.

With more than 50 artisan and food vendors, the club suggest the event is a great time to begin early holiday shopping. In addition, there will be music, raffle baskets and a 50/50 cash raffle.

The Autumn Artisan Market takes place Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine, both indoors and outdoors at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.

Raffle baskets and gift certificates were supplied by Atkinson Village Store, Atkinson House of Pizza, Freshwater Farms, East Coast Lumber, Hannaford, Ober Easy Restaurant, Petrageous Designs, Plaistow Pizza Company and Zorvino Vineyards.

For more information, contact Rose Cavalear by calling 603-489-3486 or emailing [email protected] or Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-401-4509 or [email protected]. There’s more at awcc-nh.org.

