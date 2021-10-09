I-495 Construction Update: Bridge Sides Going Up and Paving Begins This Week

Interstate 495 contractor SPS New England was installing the concrete sides of the new southbound bridge in Haverhill as the week closed. The upcoming week calls for night lane and on- and off-ramp closings as paving begins.

Double right lanes close on I-495 south, between exits 108, Route 97 and Broadway, and 106, Ward Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct.15, from 9 each night to 5 the following morning.

Exits 106, 107 and 108 on-ramps from Route 97 to I-495 south also close Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 15, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to exit 109B, Route 125, and the on-ramp to I-495 south. At the same time, the exit 107 off-ramp from I-495 south to Route 110/113, River Street, will be closed. Traffic will be detour to Ward Hill and back to I-495 north and then to exit 107 for Route 110/113, River Street.

The exit 106 off-ramp from I-495 south to Ward Hill closes Friday, Oct.15 from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to exit 104, Route 110, Merrimack Street and back to I-495 north to exit 106.

Salisbury-based SPS New England, awarded the design-build project, is scheduled to begin restoring the median between the north and south lanes this fall and next spring as the $102 million project is completed. The new twin bridges replace those built with the local opening of I-495 60 years ago.

