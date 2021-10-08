Haverhill Man, 19, Uninjured After Dump Truck He Was Driving Tips Over in Salem, N.H.

A 19-year-old Haverhill man escaped injury late this morning when, police said, he lost control of a dump truck he was driving and it tipped over on the exit one on-ramp to Interstate 93 near Rockingham Mall in Salem, N.H.

John McClellan was driving a 2018 International 7400 dump truck, owned by Mayer Tree Service, when the accident occurred just before noon, Friday.

Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, Troop G Barracks, Salem Police and Salem Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

State Police said a preliminary investigation suggests “speed as a factor,” but a review continues.

As a result of the crash, both the northbound and southbound ramps from exit one were shut down for more than an hour while emergency personnel worked the scene and tow trucks removed the dump truck.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Malachi Hicks by email at [email protected] or by calling 603-223-8836.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...