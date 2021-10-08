Buttonwoods Museum Offers Sunday Tour of Pentucket Burial Ground

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum this month is offering its last outdoor guided tours of the season, beginning Sunday with a tour of Pentucket Burial Ground.

Pentucket Burial Ground, established in 1660 off Water Street, is the city’s oldest cemetery. The tour takes place Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. Jill Schoenberg is the tour oguide. Parking is available at the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St.

The following Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m., Buttonwoods offers a tour of Historic Bradford Center. Highlights include Kimball and Haseltine homes, Kimball Tavern, Bradford Academy and First Church of Christ. Doug Jenkins is the guide.

Elmwood Cemetery is next up, Saturday, Oct. 30, at noon.

Tours are free. Call 978-374-4626 or email [email protected] to register.

