Sen. DiZoglio to be Honored Oct. 16 as Haverhill’s Elected Distinguished Democrat at Annual Breakfast

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio is being honored this month by the Haverhill Democratic City Committee as the 2021 Elected Distinguished Democrat.

DiZoglio is to be honored at the Committee’s Roz McKeon Annual Breakfast Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill.

“All Politics are Local!” is this year’s theme and state Rep. Andy X. Vargas is the featured speaker. All of the 2021 candidates for local election who are registered Democrats or unenrolled, along with some 2022 Democratic candidates for statewide office, have been invited to address the Breakfast. Following tradition, the Committee will also conduct its popular straw poll for the Nov. 2 city election with results being released following the breakfast.

The Breakfast is open to the public. All servers will be vaccinated and everyone will wear a mask when not seated at a table or speaking. Tickets are $25 each. For more information, contact Roz McKeon, chair, at 978-373-4032.

