Merrimack Valley Hospice Plans Free Program Starting Tonight on Meals Following Loss of a Partner

Merrimack Valley Hospice offers its free “Cooking and Eating for One” for those navigating grocery shopping, preparing meals and dining after the loss of a partner.

Recognizing the connection between food and mourning, the nonprofit is providing virtual support groups online. A series of three interactive workshops, taking place Thursdays, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., teaches straightforward, healthy recipes with minimal ingredients.

The first is “One Chicken Eight Meals” on Oct. 7, Roasted Butternut Squash Soup Nov. 4 and “Very Gingery Gingerbread” on Dec. 2. Participants may register for one, two or all three sessions.

Merrimack Valley Hospice’s support groups for adults, children, spouses/partners and individuals in the LGBTQ+ community may register or learn more by calling 978-552-4510 or visiting MerrimackValleyHospice.org.

