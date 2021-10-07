Judge Sentences North Andover Woman to Two Years in Prison for Giving Illegal Silicone Shots

A North Andover woman was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for performing illegal silicone injections.

Seventy-three-year-old Gladys Araceli Ceron was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to two years in prison and two years of supervised release. The judge withheld judgment on restitution for a later date. This past April, Ceron pleaded guilty to five counts of delivery for pay of an adulterated or misbranded medical device received in interstate commerce with the intent to defraud or mislead.

“For 15 years, Ms. Ceron chose to make money by injecting her cosmetics customers with toxic silicone—all the while knowing that by doing so she was exposing them to serious harm, disfiguration and potentially death,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell.

In 2018, Ceron agreed to perform buttock enhancing and facial injections for an individual. During a recorded meeting, Ceron said she charged $500 for buttock injections and $60 for each wrinkle-filling injection. A search of Ceron’s business in Lawrence the following month resulted in the seizure of several bottles and syringes of a substance that tests revealed to be silicone oil. Numerous uncapped, used syringes were also recovered from the business.

