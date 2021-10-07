Haverhill Candidates to Participate in Forum Wednesday by League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill

Haverhill candidates for mayor, School Committee and City Council express their various positions on the issues during a Candidates Forum next Wednesday sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill.

The forum gives Haverhill residents a chance to hear candidates’ positions on issues affecting the city. Residents have the opportunity to ask questions as well. Due to concerns over COVID-19, the forum will appear online Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 6-8:30 p.m., with simultaneous broadcast by 97.9 WHAV and HC Media Channel 22 over Comcast.

Mayoral candidates Colin F. LePage and James J. Fiorentini begin at 6 p.m. At 6:30, candidates for School Committee answer questions and, at 7 p.m., candidates vying for City Council will be featured. At the end of each of these sessions, online audiences have the opportunity to pose questions using the Zoom Q and A feature.

A recording will be available for viewing afterward. To register for the Forum, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1Oxt6UbjQ6agOA4rETK9Lw

