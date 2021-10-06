Methuen Formally Swears in Police Chief McNamara During Tuesday Ceremony

Scott J. McNamara was formally sworn in Tuesday morning as Methuen’s new police chief in what was not only a community event, but a family affair.

McNamara was administered the oath office by City Clerk John J. Wilson and his wife pinned the chief’s badge on him. Their daughters recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

“This is a city that is truly all pulling in the same direction. I’m awestruck and blown away by it, and I know now I need to double down on my own efforts just to keep up,” McNamara said.

McNamara, who has 25 years of police experience, was introduced by Mayor Neil Perry. There was also a performance of the National Anthem by Methuen High School Student Ella MacLaren. The new chief oversees 98 professional sworn officers and 16 dedicated civilian employees.

McNamara began his police career with Lawrence Police in 1996, serving as a patrolman before rising through the ranks to captain in 2008. From 2008 to earlier this year, McNamara served as the Lawrence Police Department’s captain in charge of the Bureau of Field Services as staff responded to an average of 50,000 to 70,000 calls yearly for service.

