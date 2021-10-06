Fiorentini Remains Isolated at Home; Staff Reports No Contact with Pupils During HHS Visit

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini, who remains in isolation at home after testing positive yesterday for COVID-19, had no contact with students during his visit last week to Haverhill High School.

Fiorentini began showing symptoms Monday night and believes he was exposed to the virus late last week. On Friday, he was joined by five other city officials when he announced the addition of a second resource officer at Haverhill High.

“The mayor had his mask on all the time. He didn’t come into contact any kids. No kids even came up to him,” said spokesman Shawn Regan, who was one of the five to accompany Fiorentini. Regan added, the mayor is following the advice of his physician and will remain in isolation for the next 10 days.

Besides Fiorentini and Regan, others participating in the high school walk-through were Principal Jason Meland, Police Chief Robert P. Pistone; Patrolman Christian Guzman, the Haverhill police officer assigned to the new position; and Assistant School Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling. As a precaution, all will be tested for COVID-19.

Fiorentini attended the Haverhill’s Classes of 1965 55th Reunion Saturday night at Bradford Country Club.

The mayor notified Haverhill City Council President Melinda E. Barrett when he called key officials yesterday. Barrett said she met with Fiorentini Friday and saw him again Saturday during the Walk for Peace. In both instances, she noted, he was masked, contact was limited to less than 15 minutes and other protocols suggested by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were followed.

For a complete list of CDC guidelines, click here.

