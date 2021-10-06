Campaign Notes: Former Mayors Endorse Morrow; Trocki Backs O’Neil; Events This Week

With Haverhill’s final election less than a month away, candidates are inviting voters to meet and greets, holding campaign fundraisers and releasing endorsements.

Josiah Morrow, who is seeking a seat on the City Council was endorsed recently by two former Haverhill mayors—James A. Rurak and John J. Guerin. Both released video statements.

Guerin said, “Josiah has that rare mix of compassion, of insight, of the ability to listen. He brings experience in the public, private and nonprofit sectors that he can bring to the table on day one.” Rurak noted the Morrow family’s legacy of service to Haverhill, noting Rurak’s father, state Sen. James. P. “Jake” Rurak, served alongside Morrow’s grandfather, state Rep. Scotty Morrow, during the 1950s and 1960s. Rurak said Morrow “reminds me of Andy Vargas and Brian Dempsey when they came up, ran and won, and did great things for the city.”

City Council candidate Dee Jacobs O’Neil has won the endorsement of Patrolman Daniel Trocki, a 2019 mayoral challenger.

“Dee has shown herself to have courage and compassion, and is committed to Haverhill. She is aware of local issues and has the vision to address these issues.,” Trocki said in a statement. He noted O’Neil’s service to citizens as the founder of the nonprofit 411 Cares and her commitment to “a completely transparent government.”

Councilor Timothy J. Jordan is having a campaign fundraiser tonight, from 5-7:30 p.m., at Willow Spring Vineyards, 840 W. Lowell Ave.

Tomorrow night, Oct. 7, Council President Melinda E. Barrett is having a “Pre-Election Rally,” from 5:30-8:30 p.m., under the tent at Bradford Country Club, 210 Chadwick Road. The event is free, but donations are accepted.

On Friday, Oct. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Douglas Edison hosts a meet and greet with City Council candidate Katrina Hobbs Everett, at 28 Towne Hill Road, Haverhill.

