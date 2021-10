The winner of a $1 million prize won in Monday night’s Powerball drawing has yet to step forward.

The winning ticket was sold at Bradford Mobil Mart, 789 S. Main St., Haverhill. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing.

