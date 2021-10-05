Haverhill Mayor Fiorentini Today Tests Positive for COVID-19; Isolating at Home

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini this morning tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor, sounding a bit nasal, told WHAV this morning by telephone he has been vaccinated and expects to make a quick recovery.

In a statement, the mayor’s office said Fiorentini began showing symptoms last night. He immediately isolated and is following the advice of his physician and will remain in isolation for the next 10 days. He believes he was exposed to the virus late last week.

The mayor is currently campaigning for re-election to what would be his 10th two-year term.

