Feds Award Greater Lawrence Family Health Center $1.1 Million for Capital Projects

The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, with clinics in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence, was recently awarded $1.1 million for major construction and renovation projects from the American Rescue Plan.

Health Center President and CEO Dr. Guy Fish said he is grateful for the relief money through the Office of Health and Human Services.

“With these American Rescue Plan capital construction dollars, GLFHC will be able to expand access to primary care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services, and to add new services, facilities, and partnerships to lift the health of our patients and community in the Merrimack Valley,” he said.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan said the local Health Center joined community centers in Lowell and Fitchburg in sharing the aid.

“Health care workers at these facilities have been working around the clock to maintain a high level of service for the patients they serve. The efforts of these health centers to ensure that the quality of their facilities reflects their incredible work is important. That’s why we included federal investments in the American Rescue Plan to bolster their modernization efforts,” she said.

Money can be used to construct new facilities, renovate and expand existing buildings to enhance response to pandemics and purchase state-of-the-art equipment such as telehealth technology, mobile medical vans and freezers to store vaccines.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who recently visited Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, said “Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we’re modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19. This historic investment means we get to expand access to care for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination—all with an eye towards advancing equity.”

