Coalition Successfully Completes Haverhill School Backpack and Supplies Drive

School children in need of backpacks and supplies received a boost yesterday, just as they have for the past five years, by a donation drive spearheaded by West Congregational Church.

During a working ceremony at Silver Hill School, backpacks, wipes, markers, paper and other supplies were sorted and prepared for distribution to those in need.

Church Youth Group Leader Gerry Roldan, School Committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti and Rep. Andy X. Vargas played key roles in organizing the drive and soliciting donations. Besides Roldan, Magliocchetti and Vargas, participating yesterday were Superintendent Margaret Marotta, Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling, Principal Scott Gray, City Council President Melinda E. Barrett and City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...