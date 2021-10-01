Alert Haverhill High Students ‘See Something, Say Something;’ Suspicious Object a Flashlight

Alert students at Haverhill High School did what they were supposed to do, “See Something, Say Something,” Friday morning.

Haverhill Police were called to the school to investigate “a possible weapon in the building,” according to the school administration. The object turned out to be only a flashlight. As a precaution, students and staff temporarily “sheltered in place” until the all clear was given.

“We appreciate our students for being alert and letting us know of their concerns and we thank the Haverhill PD for their immediate response,” the administration said in emails and robocalls to parents and School Committee members.

