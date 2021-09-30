‘Take a Plant, Leave a Plant’ Free Exchange Remains Open at Haverhill Public Library

The Haverhill Garden Club and Team Haverhill encourage residents not to toss out their unwanted or extra houseplants.

Instead, they still have time to share or exchange them at the “Take a Plant, Leave a Plant” shelf at the Haverhill Public Library. Those with too many plants or getting ready to divide perennials in the garden can put them pots and drop them off near the parking lot entrance to the Haverhill Public Library.

This free plant exchange is a joint project of the Haverhill Garden Club and Team Haverhill. The shelf will be put into storage in November.

