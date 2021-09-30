Hilldale Cemetery Fundraiser Saturday Shows How to be a Paranormal Investigator

Those who want to try their hand at becoming a paranormal investigator have their chance Saturday night, Oct. 2, when the Essex County Ghost Project plans a fundraising investigation of Hilldale Cemetery.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the investigation starts at 7, at 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Participants are asked to bring cameras, night vision cameras, digital recorders and other paranormal equipment they may own. Donation is $15 per person and proceeds benefit the Hilldale restoration fund.

For more information or to reserve your spot, call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

