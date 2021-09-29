Dinner of Hope to Benefit Asperger Works Set for Friday, Oct. 8, in Downtown Haverhill

Asperger Works is celebrating its ninth anniversary with its annual Dinner of Hope Friday, Oct. 8.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan delivers the keynote address and the event features the magic of Stephanie Beach, dancing to the music of Acoustically Speaking and a silent auction.

The Dinner of Hope takes place Friday, Oct. 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails, followed by dinner at 7 p.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill. Registration takes place online here.

Asperger Works was founded in 2012 by Daniel Rajczyk as part of a master’s degree project at Endicott College. It is a charitable, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to educate employers about the positive side of hiring people with AS and help adults with AS lead productive lives through gainful employment. Only one in five of adult aspergians are gainfully employed.

Earlier this year, Asperger Works opened its new offices at 346 Broadway, Haverhill.

