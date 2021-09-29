Covanta Adds Drop Box Convenient to I-495 for Proper Retirement of U.S. Flags

Greater Haverhill residents now have another location, right off the interstate highway, to properly retire their worn American flags.

Covanta Haverhill recently installed a flag drop off box near its front entrance at the end of the Ward Hill connector. The drop box is located in a newly landscaped area featuring a new flag pole with red, white and blue annual flowers.

“I am pleased to offer a convenient drop off location to the general public. This will help to ensure that flags collected by local VFW posts, Haverhill Police and Fire Departments as well as other organizations have a consistent outlet to process the flags,” said Haverhill Facility Manager Bill Zaneski.

For years, Covanta has participated in flag retirement ceremonies at many of their operations across the country. Old and tethered flags collected are respectfully retired by a thermo process that produces electricity in Haverhill.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our local employees many who are veterans themselves. It is truly amazing how dignified they treat our nations treasured flag, always ensuring that they are processed separately with honor,” said Covanta Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden.

