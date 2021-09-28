Northern Essex Community College Opens COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Wednesday and Thursday

Northern Essex Community College is offering two pop-up vaccination clinics this week—one in Lawrence and one in Haverhill—for faculty, staff and students and the general public.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center will operate the clinics in partnership with the college. The first takes place Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 8-noon under a tent in the parking lot of the Dimitry Building, 45 Franklin St., Lawrence, and also Thursday, Sept. 30, from 8-noon under a tent on the quadrangle of the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.

Walk-ins are welcome and there is a rewards of a $25 Market Basket gift card for the first vaccine and a $5 Dunkin Donuts gift card for the second. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available.

Last week, the presidents of the Massachusetts Community Colleges announced students, faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated by January. Students are exempt of taking online courses without any in-person component.

For more information, email Marissa Elliott at [email protected]

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...