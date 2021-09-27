Whittier Birthplace Lecture Series Sept. 30 Discusses Fireside Poet William Cullen Bryant

Harrison and Linda Hunt are the authors of “William Cullen Bryant’s Cedarmere Estate” discuss the fireside poet when Whittier Birthplace’s Virtual Lecture Series Returns this Thursday.

The Hunt’s present “William Cullen Bryant: Fireside Poet, Journalist, Civic Reformer and Successful Businessman” Thursday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., online. The talk examines Bryant’s multifaceted career, legacy and connections with John Greenleaf Whittier.

Bryant was the eldest and, in many ways, least typical of America’s Fireside Poets. Born in western Massachusetts in 1794, he earned recognition as the first major American poet while in his 20s. Over the years that followed, he won respect as a successful journalist, author and editor. In the process he became a wealthy man, with his Cedarmere home on Long Island, N.Y., and homestead in Cummington, Mass.

Prior registration is required and there is a suggested donation of $10. Register online at whittierbirthplace.org/events.

