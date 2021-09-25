I-495 Construction Update: Overnight Lane and Ramp Closings for Pavement Preparation

There will be overnight lane and ramp closures this week along Interstate 495 southbound in Haverhill as part of the ongoing twin bridge replacement project.

This week’s work involves preparing road surfaces for pavement.

Two right lane closings take place on I-495 south, between exits 108, Route 97, and 106, Ward Hill, from 9 p.m.-5 a.m., nightly beginning Monday and ending Friday morning, Oct. 1. In addition, the exit 106 on-ramp from the Ward Hill connector to I-495 south will be closed from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., each night through Friday morning. Traffic will be detoured to exit 107, River Street, to the on-ramp to I-495 south.

The exit 106 off-ramp from I-495 southbound to the Ward Hill connector will be closed from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., from Monday night until Friday morning. Traffic will be detour to exit 106.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

