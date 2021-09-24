Reminders: 10th Annual River Ruckus and Food and Diaper Drive Saturday

See also River Ruckus Returns for 10th Season Saturday with Classic Cars, Bands, Food, Fireworks and More

Here are reminders for two events taking place Saturday.

The 10th Annual River Ruckus takes place, beginning at 9 a.m. Haverhill City Councilor Timothy J. Jordan said this year’s events include a classic car show, walking tours focusing on local architecture, discussions on art as well as plenty of music and, beginning at 8 p.m., fireworks.

Jordan cautions there will be parking restrictions that day.

“The big thing that we want to make sure that the public is aware of is that there will be signage posted, I think starting maybe on Thursday. Have your cars out off of Washington Street before 9 a.m.,” he said.

Jordan noted, however, there is free parking all day Saturday at the MVRTA parking garage on Granite Street.

Also on Saturday, the Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council is teaming up with United Way Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce in holding a Food and Diaper Drive. This takes place at City Hall on Summer Street, between 9 a.m. and noon.

Central Labor Council Secretary Treasurer Bobby Brown said all donations go to the Sacred Hearts Food Pantry for distribution.

