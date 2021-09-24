Haverhill Vaccination Clinic Takes Place Sunday with Free Gifts and Chance to Win $100

Residents who are unvaccinated have an opportunity Sunday to get a shot, receive a $25 gift certificate, free backpack and school supplies and a chance at winning a $100 raffle.

The vaccination clinic takes place Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1-5 p.m., at GAR Park, 108 Main St., Haverhill. It is sponsored by the City of Haverhill, Covanta, Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, Haverhill Police, Haverhill Latino Coalition, Leaving the Streets Ministry and office of Rep. Andy X. Vargas.

For more information, contact Haverhill Veterans Services Director Luis Santiago at 978-374-2351, ext. 3932, or Fermin de la Cruz at 978-237-6001.

