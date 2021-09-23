Elderly Man Receives Injuries in West Newbury Rollover Crash Wednesday

A 78-year-old Florida man was taken to an area hospital after the pickup truck he was driving apparently left the roadway and flipped over Wednesday afternoon in West Newbury.

The man’s name and the extent of his injuries were not released. He was the only occupant. West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer and Police Chief Jeffrey Durand said the pickup truck left the road near 48 Stewart St., just before 3 p.m., “flipped over an embankment on the side of the road, flipping and landing tail-up.”

The crash also caused a fuel spill that was contained by firefighters. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection also sent representatives to the scene.

West Newbury Police Department is investigating.

