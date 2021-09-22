Haverhill Man, 31, Faces Gun and Drug Charges After State Police Traffic Stop

A 31-year-old Haverhill man faces firearm, drug, alcohol and automobile-related charges after being pulled over early Monday morning near Brockton.

Ramon Silvelo-Miles was arrested after State Police said they observed his Toyota Camry sedan nearly strike a construction detail setup on Route 24 southbound. Trooper Tyler Hopkins reported the scent of an alcoholic beverage when he approached the man, who also exhibited what was described as slurred speech.

Police discovered 356 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of heroin, cash and a small 25 caliber pistol loaded with a round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine. Police said Silvelo-Miles is a convicted felon and cannot possess a firearm or ammunition.

Police also found a red plastic cup filled with an alcoholic beverage in the center console and an open bottle of tequila in the rear of the car.

Charges include driving while under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm in felony, possession of a firearm without FID card, firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes, possession to distribute heroin—subsequent offense and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...