Haverhill City Worker Escapes Injury After Trench Collapse; State Agencies Reviewing Scene

A Haverhill Water Division worker escaped serious injuries this morning after a trench collapse on Carleton Street.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said the unidentified worker was quickly freed from the collapsed trench by his co-workers and responding Haverhill firefighters. O’Brien said a police officer assigned to a detail at the scene called for assistance at 9:42 a.m.

“He was conscious and alert—a young male, city worker,” O’Brien told WHAV. “It was a very positive outcome by everyone involved.”

Deputy Public Works Director Robert E. Ward told WHAV the incident is under investigation by two state agencies—the Department of Labor Standards and Office of Public Safety and Inspections. He said representatives of federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration did stop at the scene, but do not have jurisdiction. The worker was described as being in his 20s.

“There’s certainly going to be a lesson learned here,” Ward said.

O’Brien said the man working in the trench was evaluated on scene by Trinity EMS and refused treatment.

The Haverhill Fire Department dispatched Rescue 1 and Car 2 from Water Street and Engine 1, a pumper truck, out of High Street.

