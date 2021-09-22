Federal Judge Sentences Former Methuen Man to 15 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Dealing

A former Methuen man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl trafficking.

Thirty-three-year-old Joel Cortorreal, also known as Angel Javier Morell-Oneill, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 15.5 years in prison and five years of supervised release for fentanyl trafficking.

Back in April, Cortorreal pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, unlawful reentry of a deported alien and one count of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

During a traffic stop in October 2018 in Methuen, police seized two kilograms of fentanyl from the front passenger seat of the Cortorreal’s vehicle. A later search of his residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 kilos of heroin, more than eight kilos of fentanyl, drug distribution paraphernalia, $20,000 and a loaded firearm.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...