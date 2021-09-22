Council Agrees to Delay Kenoza Avenue Condo Hearing to Allow Talks with Neighbors

A proposal by a Salem, N.H., construction company to convert the Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home at 125-129 Kenoza Ave. into seven condominium units was put on hold at last night’s Haverhill City Council meeting.

Attorney Robert D. Harb, who represents Mazraany Construction, asked the Council for a continuance until Nov. 9, to allow the builder to meet personally with abutters and other neighbors who have expressed reservations about the project.

“Starting in the pandemic, the applicant had Zoom meetings with neighbors, then moved to a live meeting at the funeral home and it’s recently come to my attention that there are still some neighbors that have concerns about the project,” Harb said.

Among those neighbors, Therese and Marcia O’Brien, who live across the street, said they are worried the plan will decrease green space and increase traffic and noise.

The existing building was constructed around 1900. Mazraany’s proposal would convert the property into four units and use adjacent space to build three more units which would be attached to the original structure. The plans also call for 15 parking spaces.

Last April, Mazraany received permission to convert another former funeral home on Salem Street in Bradford into three condominiums.

The Council agreed to the continuance by a vote of 8-0 with Councilor William J. Macek absent.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...