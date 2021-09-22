Campaign Notes: Haverhill Candidates Plan Events, Spell Out Platforms This Week

Haverhill candidates for City Council and School Committee are busy trying to earn voter support with a little more than a month to the final election.

City Councilor Michael S. McGonagle is hosting a campaign fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Garrison Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Donations may be made to the Committee to Elect Michael McGonagle, 39 Newton Ave., Haverhill.

Joanna and Daniel Dix plan “Donuts with Candidates Kat and Miguel,” Saturday, Sept. 25, just ahead of River Ruckus, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at their home, 51 Ashworth Terrace, Haverhill. The event benefits both City Council candidate Katrina Hobbs-Everett and School Committee candidate Miguel Andres Quinones.

Meanwhile, Hobbs-Everett received the endorsement of Run for Something, described as a “groundbreaking organization that recruits and supports strong voices in the next generation of progressive leadership.” Amanda Litman and Ross Morales Rocketto launched Run for Something in 2017 to “help young diverse progressives to run for down-ballot races in order to build a bench for the future.”

Later Saturday, City Council candidate Fred Simmons kicks off his campaign between 4-7 p.m., at American Legion Post, Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4, 1314 Main St. There will be food, music and festivities. Donations may be made to Committee to Elect Fred Simmons. For more information, contact Michelle Wilder by email at [email protected].

Former Haverhill City Councilor Kenneth Quimby Jr., who is also running for a Council seat, calls himself “a longtime public safety and senior housing advocate.” He said his platform aims to “keep our neighborhoods safe, keep our schools improving and keep pushing for more housing for our seniors.” He says, “Our seniors, who have given so much to our community, shouldn’t have to wait years to secure an affordable place to live.” He is also reminding voters that, in 2016, Haverhill City Councilors John A. Michitson and Joseph J. Bevilacqua recognized him for rarely missing a City Council meeting over four decades, and named him the unofficial “10th Councilor.” At the time, Michitson said, “No one cares for people and loves Haverhill more than Ken Quimby.”

