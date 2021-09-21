State Awards Grant to Haverhill High School to Help Train Students for In-Demand Jobs

Haverhill High School was formally awarded $26,752 Monday to help students obtain early career experience and expertise.

The grant, part of the state’s Innovation Pathway program, will be used to create an environmental and life sciences and manufacturing effort through MassHire Merrimack Valley. The grant, part of $452,000 distributed to 20 school districts by the Baker Administration, is designed to support schools that are committed to seeking official designation for the programs next spring from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“It is encouraging to see the strong continued interest in the Innovation Pathways program, designed explicitly to connect students to career pathways in fields like advanced manufacturing, health care and information technology,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “These programs will provide students with more opportunities for future success in high-demand fields at a time during which it is increasingly important to close workforce gaps throughout the Commonwealth.”

These early career programs provide high school students with a course of study focused on a particular field, while also offering them access to college-level courses and internship opportunities to gain work experience. Students gain insight about whether the field is something they would like to pursue in college or as a career after high school.

The other area program receiving aid was the Collaborative for Regional Educational Service and Training. The Andover-based organization was awarded $30,000 to work with MassHire Greater Lowell in programs centered on healthcare and social assistance and manufacturing.

