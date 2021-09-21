Food and Diaper Collection Takes Place Saturday Morning at City Hall

(File photograph.)

Residents are asked to donate food and diapers during a drive this Saturday in Haverhill.

Drop-offs may be made Saturday, Sept. 25, between 9 a.m. and noon, at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. Items collected will be distributed by the Sacred Hearts Food Pantry and others.

The drive is sponsored by the Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Those who either need assistance or would like to make a financial contribution may call Tom Raiche at 781-608-6443.

