I-495 Construction Update: Day and Night Lane and Ramp Closings as Southbound Bridge Takes Shape

There will be both day and overnight lane and ramp closings this week as the final layout of the new Interstate 495 southbound bridge takes shape.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said double, right lane closings take place through Friday, Sept. 24, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., between exits 108, Route 97, and 106, Ward Hill Connector. The closing allows the movement of concrete trucks during pouring of the bridge deck.

The exit 108 on-ramp from Route 97 to I-495 southbound, exit 107 off-ramp from I-495 southbound to Route 110/113 and exit 107 on-ramp from Route 110/113 to I-495 south all close from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., each night through Friday morning, Sept. 24. The closing allows crews to install granite edging, sawcut pavement and install light pole foundations and conduit and allow concrete deliveries. Traffic will be detoured.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, there will be a daytime, single right lane closing on I-495 south, between exits 108 and 107, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., to pour curb backer and concrete sliver widenings.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

