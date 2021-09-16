Haverhill Seeks to Add Full-Time Senior Health Inspector, Preferably Spanish-Speaking

Haverhill is adding another senior sanitary inspector in the Health Department and hopes to recruit a candidate who can successfully interface with the city’s Spanish-speaking residents.

The 40-hour-per-week position pays between $1,200 and $1,300 per week. Health and Inspectional Services Director Richard MacDonald said the department previously employed a Spanish speaker, but the in-demand skill led to a state job.

“There’s sometimes a language barrier when we go into units. It’s advantageous to have someone speak Spanish,” MacDonald explained.

Duties include conduct routine inspections of food service establishments, investigate food borne illnesses, inspect recreational areas and waters to assure recreational and swimming areas are designed and maintained to prevent health and safety problems and conduct routine housing inspections to assure adequate, safe and healthful housing.

