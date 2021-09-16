Haverhill Schools Choose to Dismiss Teacher Upon Learning of Dracut Sex Survey Fallout Last May

A teacher who this spring resigned his Dracut teaching job after fallout over a sex survey was also dismissed last week from Haverhill schools.

Eric Jackson was hired as a freshmen biology teacher Haverhill High School this school year, but was terminated during the school district’s probationary period. He is not accused of any inappropriate actions in Haverhill.

“Eric Jackson worked for HPS from Aug. 30 until Sept. 10. He is no longer working for us. There were no reported incidents of concern while he was here in Haverhill. However, his employment has ended with the district as he was within the 90-day probationary period allowed by Massachusetts law and we did not feel he was a good fit for the district,” Superintendent Margaret Marotta told WHAV.

Jackson, a nearly 20-year veteran of Dracut schools, was accused in May of distributing a survey to students there. According to reports, Jackson was placed on administrative leave in Dracut after asking students to review a “Sexual Temperament Questionnaire,” taken from the 2015 book “Come as You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex Life.” Students were reportedly not asked to return any answers.

A report of Jackson’s dismissal was the subject of social media fodder this week when erroneous posts appeared identifying the wrong staff member and falsely reporting the survey made the rounds in Haverhill.

