‘Housing Heating and Health Expo’ Thursday at Swasey Field Gives Info. on Rental and Utility Help

Haverhill residents have a chance to enjoy a hot dog while learning about rental and utility assistance available to them during tomorrow’s “Housing Heating and Health Expo.”

Families may also apply for assistance, receive a free COVID-19 vaccine and compete for prizes during the Expo, from 3-6 p.m., at Swasey Field, Swasey Street, in Haverhill.

The event is a joint project of the City of Haverhill, Community Action, Groundwork Lawrence, All In Energy, Northeast Legal Aid and others.

A flyer in both English and Spanish is available by clicking here.

