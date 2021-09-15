Groveland to Interview Two Finalists Tuesday for New Job of Town Administrator

Two people with local ties have been named finalists for the job of town administrator in Groveland.

The Board of Selectmen next Tuesday will interview Christine Lindberg, Dracut’s human resources director, and James Ryan, chief aide to the town manager of Salisbury. The finalists were among 18 applicants.

Lindberg has worked as assistant to the town manager in the Town of Hamilton as well as chief aide to the town manager of Salisbury. She also has served three terms as a select board member in Hamilton. Ryan previously worked as a budget and finance analyst for the Town of Wellesley.

Selectmen will interview the finalists Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Town Hall, beginning with Lindberg at 5:45 p.m. and Ryan at 6:45 p.m.

In May, Town Meeting authorized the selectmen to appoint a town administrator. The administrator will be responsible for day-to-day town operations and financial matters, under the direction of the board. Currently, operational duties are performed by the five selectmen while financial issues are managed by the finance director.

Town Meeting also approved the dissolution of the current finance director system, allowing Selectmen to reorganize municipal operations around a financial team led by the town administrator.

The incoming town administrator will serve for a period of one year, and then may be appointed to recurring three-year terms.

A search committee interviewed four candidates and voted to forward three names to the Board of Selectmen for public interviews. One of the three finalists withdrew from consideration.

