Whittier Tech Students and Staff Work Behind the Scenes to Thank Haverhill’s First Responders

Some of the behind-the-scenes work by students of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks of 9/11 has been reported, but students and staff went further to honor Haverhill’s first responders.

As WHAV reported last Friday, the Culinary Arts Department made pastries for guests attending Saturday morning’s memorial service at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum. Students and staff of the Masonry Department also added customized donor bricks at the Museum’s existing memorial and SkillsUSA student officers also attended the ceremony.

“Our students were not alive when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred. These hands-on learning projects connect them to both our first responders and to a critical moment in our nation's history,” said Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch.

What’s more, the Advanced Manufacturing Department made custom key tags for all members of the Haverhill Fire and Police Departments and the Carpentry Department gave both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien high-quality, handmade wooden American flags.

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum went on to have a ceremony, which included marches of the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department and Trinity EMS Honor Guards; sounding of the last alarms at 9:39 and 10:28 a.m.; and readings of the names of the 411 first responders lost that day.

