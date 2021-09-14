Lowell Police Arrest Methuen Man, 35, on Gun-Related Charges for Alleged Sunday Shooting

A 35-year-old Methuen man was arrested on gun-related charges after allegedly shooting at someone Sunday in Lowell.

Lowell Police reported Tuesday the arrest of Jaime Rodriguez of Methuen. He was charged with charged with assault with a dangerous weapon—a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and other firearms charges.

Lowell Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc said police said were dispatched to the area of Fulton Street and Devlins Avenue for an individual reporting he had been shot at, but not struck by gunfire or injured. Officers spoke with the person as well as several witnesses and also reported evidence of gunfire at the scene.

Lowell Police Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives named Rodriguez as the alleged shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

