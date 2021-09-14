Haverhill Public Library Offers Adult Open Mic Night Thursday

Do you have talent? The Haverhill Public Library is giving adults a chance to perform this Thursday night.

The library is having an Open Mic Night Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., in the library auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Staff invite you to sing, play an instrument. read poetry or more.

To protect patrons and staff, the library requires masks for all indoor programs. Masks are required for all patrons aged 2 or older, regardless of vaccination status.

Look under Calendar of Events at haverhillpl.org for more information or to register.

