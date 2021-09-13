Team Haverhill Seeks Volunteers for 10th River Ruckus Festival Saturday, Sept. 25

Team Haverhill’s 10th River Ruckus festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Haverhill.

The event, which begins at noon on Washington Street, features a Classic Car Show, Kids Zone, local food, beer garden and a chance to win cash and prizes in a 50/50 raffle. There will also be live music all day, featuring Red Tail Hawk, James Renner, Tall Heights, The Unlikely Candidates and headliner Buffalo Tom.

The festival concludes with fireworks on the Merrimack River.

Team Haverhill is looking for volunteer who can spare a couple hours. There is a sign-up list online at teamhaverhill.org.

