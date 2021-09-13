New Haverhill High School Principal Meland to Meet Public Thursday

Jason Meland, the new principal of Haverhill High School, meets with the public this Thursday.

Meland, who was appointed in June to succeed Glenn Burns, previously served principal of James P. Timilty Middle School in Boston. Burns returned to Salem, Mass., to become executive principal of Salem High Schools.

The Haverhill Education Coalition is sponsoring the meet and greet Thursday, Sept. 16, at the front entrance of Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St.

Reservations are requested and may be made by emailing [email protected].

