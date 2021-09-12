I-495 Construction Update: Lane and Ramp Closings for Concrete Delivery Overnight Thursday

There will be overnight lane and ramp closings this Thursday and Friday along Interstate 495 south in Haverhill as part of the Twin Bridge Replacement Project.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said double right lane closing take place on I-495 south, between exits 108, Route 97/Broadway, and 106, Ward Hill, Thursday, Sept. 16, from 9 p.m.-5 the next morning.

In addition, the exit 107, Routes 110-113/River Street, on-ramp to I-495 south will be closed from 9 p.m.-5 a.m., Friday.

Both closings are required to allow trucks to deliver concrete for the new southbound bridge deck. A detour will be place.

Drivers are told to expect delay. Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

