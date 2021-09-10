Wright, a Whittier Tech Grad and State Legislative Aide, Takes Post as Haverhill Assistant City Clerk

Haverhill native and state legislative aide Kaitlin M. Wright was named yesterday as the city’s assistant city clerk.

Wright, who most recently served as chief of staff for Republican state Rep. Steven Xiarhos, succeeds James R. Blatchford, who recently left to become West Newbury Town Clerk. Wright begins the job Wednesday, Oct. 6. Wright said she was “humbled” to be selected by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas.

“I am looking forward to assisting members of the community by using my experience and skills garnered in the legislature to continue to provide excellent constituent services to all who visit our office and assist with the running of our elections,” she said.

Wright, a graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, holds dual bachelor’s degrees in political science and public policy and history from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams and a master’s degree in applied politics from Suffolk University. She previously worked as chief of staff for state Rep. William Crocker and prior to that she interned for state Sen. Bruce Tarr and former Haverhill state Rep. Brian Dempsey. She is a member of the Haverhill Republican City Committee, Haverhill Cultural Council and Pentucket Pacers Running Club.

The assistant clerk assists the city clerk in all duties performed in connection with the City Clerk’s Office and heads the office in the City Clerk’s absence. Wright will also serve as elections director, assisting the City Clerk in all elections related activity, the yearly City census and voter registrations.

