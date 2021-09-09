Lawrence Marine, 21, Dies After Reported Fall on First Day of Recruit Training

The Merrimack Valley is mourning a second Lawrence Marine who apparently died Tuesday while in training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.

Following notification of next of kin, the Marine Corps Thursday reported 21-year-old Pvt. Anthony Munoz died on his first day of training. Munoz was a member of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion. Marine Capt. Philip Kulczewski

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Anthony Munoz. Our Marines send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

Munoz was unmarried and a member of the Lawrence High School class of 2018.

Military.com reported Munoz’ body was discovered around 7:30, Tuesday morning and added Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said the young marine had apparently fallen from a balcony. Despite the report, Kulczewski told WHAV in an email, “The cause of death is currently under investigation.”

Congresswoman Lori Trahan, one of the first officials to comment, called the death “heartbreaking.”

“My thoughts go out to his family, friends, and community during this unimaginably difficult time, and my team and I stand available to assist in any way we can. Private Munoz volunteered to serve his nation—to defend the rights that we hold dear as Americans—and we owe him and his loved ones a tremendous debt of gratitude for their sacrifice.”

