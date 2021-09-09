Free Art Festival Saturday at Bradford Common; Fine Art Sales and Exhibits

A free Art Festival is coming to Bradford Common this Saturday featuring exhibits and sales of fine art.

The Greater Haverhill Arts Association, serving the art scene since 1971, has hosted this regional attraction for more than 25 years. It features such artists as Linda Balek, Kate Curtis-Bozio, Cynthia Desando, Rosanne DiStefano, Sarah Dugan, Darlene Grady Duggan, Eric Dyke, Barbara Forant, Tina Gagnon, Jeneen Hagerty, Katrina Heisler, Anna Theresa Hull, Margery Jennings, Ann Jones, Teresa Machie, James McCarthy, Tracy Meola, Miranda Mitrano, Melissa Morrison, Garima Parakh, Katherine Pazzanese, Jessica Peck Browne, Robert Richardson, Kathy Sideri, Joan Turner and Bruce Wood.

The festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Bradford Common, just south of the Basiliere Bridge on Route 125/South Main Street.

