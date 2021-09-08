Registry of Motor Vehicles to Restore More Services in Haverhill and Lawrence as of Sept. 20

Appointments for driver’s license, identification and vehicle transactions, Business-to-Business Center bulk transactions and walk-in services resume Monday, Sept. 20, at the Haverhill and Lawrence offices of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Registry officials encourage customers to go online to schedule available in-person appointments at statewide Service Centers. Customers, if needed, are welcome to conduct walk-in transactions during early morning or late afternoon hours, but are advised they will be served after customers with prescheduled in-person appointments. Customers without appointments may have to either wait until assistance can be offered or return to a center on another date.

Starting Sept. 20, individual registration drop-off services which temporarily replaced Business-to-Business in-person services during the State of Emergency will no longer be available. AAA members may also perform transactions at local AAA offices.

During the month of September, Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore will be on-site at the Danvers and Lawrence Service Centers to help provide information and support to seniors who are conducting in-person transactions during scheduled senior hours Wednesday mornings.

