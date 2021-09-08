Northern Essex Community College Welcomes Back Sports Spectators with Some Precautions

Northern Essex Community College Athletics is welcoming spectators to attend all athletics home events with precautions to protect spectators, players, staff and game officials.

Knights action begins this afternoon when the men’s soccer team hosts Southern Maine Community College at 4 on the campus soccer field.

Director of Athletics Daniel M. Blair said new policies require that at outdoor venues, fans are not be required to wear masks while attending home contests, but social distancing is still “strongly encouraged.” At indoor events in the Sport and Fitness Center, all fans attending the college’s home contests must be masked, regardless of vaccination status and also maintain social distance.

The college reminds spectators there may be different guidelines at away contests.

Women’s volleyball opens its season at home Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m., against Massasoit Community College. Remaining schedules may be viewed online at neccknights.com.

