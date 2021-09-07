Plaistow, N.H., Kayaker, 60, Dies After Being Found Saturday on Great Pond, Kingston

A 60-year-old Plaistow, N.H., woman died Sunday after being found “unresponsive” late Saturday morning on Great Pond in Kingston.

Mary Poirier was pronounced dead at Exeter Hospital Sunday. New Hampshire State Police—Marine Patrol reported Tuesday it received a call just before noon, Saturday, about “a kayaker who was found wearing a life jacket but unresponsive in the water.”

Police said, “At the time of the call, Good Samaritans were attempting to get the adult female to shore and had begun performing CPR.”

The incident is under investigation at this time and anyone who may have additional information is asked to call Sgt. Stephen O’Connor at 603-227-2114 or email Stephen.J.O’[email protected].

